PSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 10 matric results today, May 11, during a press conference held at the Chairman’s Office Board. This year, the Punjab Board conducted the Class 10 examinations from March 6 to April 1, 2026, with over 2.8 lakh students appearing for the matric exams across the state.

Students can now access their scorecards through the official website, PSEB Official Website – pseb.ac.in. In addition to the online portal, students can also receive their results through SMS by sending a message to 5676750. The online marksheets are provisional in nature, while the original certificates are expected to be distributed by schools within 15 to 20 days after the declaration of results.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2026: Overall pass percentage

In the 2025–26 academic session, a total of 2,69,505 students appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examinations. Out of these, 2,54,744 students successfully cleared the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 94.52 per cent.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2026: Gender-wise pass percentage

Girls performed better than boys in the Punjab Board Class 10 results this year. The pass percentage among girls stood at 95.96 per cent, with 1,22,595 students clearing the examination, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 93.23 per cent with 1,32,143 students passing.

Meanwhile, all six transgender students who appeared for the exam successfully cleared it, registering a 100 per cent pass rate.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2026: How to check scores online

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Click on the “Results” section

Select the Class 10 examination result link

Enter the required roll number

Submit the details

The scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future use

Punjab Board 10th Result 2026: What is the passing criteria?

Students appearing in the PSEB Class 10 examination must secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass each subject. In theory papers carrying 80 marks, students generally need a minimum of 26 marks to qualify.

Internal assessment marks are also considered while calculating overall results. Candidates failing in one or more subjects may appear for compartment examinations later in the year to improve or clear pending subjects successfully.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2026: Grading system

The Punjab Board follows a grading system along with marks evaluation. Students securing between 91 and 100 marks are awarded the ‘A+’ grade, which is considered excellent performance, while the ‘D’ grade represents the minimum passing criteria. Understanding the grading structure is important for students planning admissions in other boards or applying for scholarships based on Grade Point Average (GPA).

The 2026 session has been considered one of the most efficiently managed examination cycles in the board’s history, with a high student turnout and an expanded network of digital evaluation centres aimed at ensuring quicker and error-free result processing.