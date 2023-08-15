Preparing students for a high-tech future.

By Parimal Mandke

Technology has been a game changer. It has invaded every aspect of our lives – be it shopping, banking, booking a holiday, or applying for a driving license; everything is just a click away. The business models of organizations today are heavily dependent on technology and most job roles seek workers who are well-versed with digital methods and tools. Therefore, having an orientation or a foundation in technology is imperative for any professional today.

Every profession is becoming digital. Whether a banker or a doctor, working in a digital environment using digital practices has become important. No doubt, therefore, there will be an increased demand for professionals well-versed in new-age technologies to cater to the changing face of enterprises and their tech-enabled services.

Emerging Technologies will dominate

Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, and cybersecurity will continue to dominate. With business models and services empowered by technology, professionals who are skilled in these technologies will continue to be in demand across sectors. New-age courses training students in these skills can play a significant role in making students future-ready by equipping them with skills and knowledge that are relevant to the evolving job market. Universities should determine the students’ interests and match them with the necessary skill sets. Students should be taught to evaluate themselves to determine the best job possibilities. Skills like effective communication, problem-solving and leadership qualities should also be developed as they are highly valued by employers today and will remain so in future.

With most operations and services moving online, cybersecurity skills will remain essential. Professionals skilled in network security, ethical hacking, vulnerability assessment, and incident response will be sought after. Cloud architecture, migration, and administration skills, as well as expertise in platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), will be highly regarded.

Data analytics and engineers will be in demand. Organizations today are required to deal with big chunks of data that need to be synthesized to produce actionable results. Digital marketing, not a new skill by any means, will continue to be sought after. The ability to promote brands effectively and efficiently and to connect with their target consumers using the web and other digital tools is something that every company needs, regardless of size or industry.

Adopting a tech-enabled pedagogy

Today, the market is dynamic, and it necessitates educators to be more tech-savvy and for classrooms to use more technology. Digital and cloud computing mechanisms should become important aspects of the new pedagogy. The “extensive use of technology in teaching and learning, removing language barriers, increasing access, as well as education planning and management” is also emphasized in National Education Policy 2020.

To quote Alvin Toffler, the American writer and futurist, “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.” In the digital 21st century, teachers cannot expect to be the omniscient source of knowledge or experience. They should act as mentors, and their role should be to inspire and guide their students to be life-long learners.

The author is vice-president of NIIT University. Views are personal.