PhysicsWallah wants its online business to bring in about two-thirds of its revenue by FY30, as it aims to more than double business to Rs 9,000-10,000 crore from Rs 3,900 crore in FY26, the Noida-based education company said at its first Investor Day in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Offline centres and other businesses would make up the remaining third.

The company is targeting revenue growth of over 25% a year between FY27 and FY30, and an Ebitda margin of over 20% by FY30, it said.

“Our FY30 ambition is about profit growing faster than revenue. We will stay disciplined with capital and report our progress every year,” Amit Sachdeva, chief financial officer, said.

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Online is the more profitable of the company’s two main businesses. It posted an Ebitda margin of 25.1% in the first half of FY27, while offline posted a loss of Rs 108 crore, narrower than Rs 120 crore a year earlier.

The announcement comes after Sachdeva told FE earlier this month that PhysicsWallah was slowing its offline expansion to bring that business to break-even sooner. In the July-September quarter, online revenue grew 26.4% year-on-year to Rs 694 crore, while offline revenue rose 9% to Rs 541 crore. The company opened 56 offline centres in the first half, against 128 a year earlier.

It will open 20-30 centres a year for at least the next two years, down from the 70 a year it planned at the time of its IPO, mostly micro-centres of around 1,000 seats in the South, Sachdeva had told FE.

“Public markets value offline at about 1X revenue, while online businesses command consumer-tech multiples. We want to prove offline profitability first,” he said.

The FY30 target of over 25% annual growth is below the 30% revenue growth PhysicsWallah has guided for FY27. Sachdeva said earlier this month the company was maintaining that guidance, along with doubling Ebitda and a full-year net profit.

The Investor Day came a year to the day after PhysicsWallah listed on the NSE and BSE. Its shares closed at Rs 128.50 on the NSE on Wednesday, 1.2% lower than the previous close of Rs 130.07.