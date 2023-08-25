Physics Wallah expands PW Vidyapeeth in 26 more cities, announces Rs 200 cr scholarships with PWNSAT 2023

Physics Wallah (PW), a leading unicorn ed-tech company, has announced plans to launch 26 new tech-enabled offline centers PW Vidyapeeth across India. Students have the opportunity to secure up to 100% scholarships worth Rs 200 crore through Physics Wallah National Scholarship cum Admission Test (PWNSAT 2023), an official release said.

The exam will be conducted in both offline and online modes and will be open to students from grades six to 12, as well as droppers aspiring to study for JEE or NEET. The PWNSAT exam will be held on October 1st, 8th, and 15th, 2023, in offline mode, and students can take the exam from October 1st to 15th, 2023, in online mode.

Registration for the exam can be completed through the PW website, app, or at the nearest offline Vidyapeeth center until October 15th, 2023. The results of the exam will be announced on October 20th, 2023.

Classes for this academic session will commence in October 2023. Meanwhile, students can obtain information on topics related to admissions, scholarships, registration, courses, fees, counseling, and other relevant details by visiting Infocentres located inside the upcoming Vidyapeeth Centers in their respective cities.

PW Vidyapeeth currently operates 67 centers across 38 cities in India, with a student base of nearly 1.5 lakh students. PW is expanding its offline presence by opening 26 more centers. The offline Vidyapeeth centers offer a comprehensive curriculum covering everything students need to learn for JEE/NEET, and Physics Wallah consistently delivers exceptional results.

“After COVID-19, the education paradigm has undergone significant changes. Students now seek the advantages of both online and offline learning. At PW, we firmly believe in the hybrid approach as the way forward. By expanding our tech-enabled offline Vidyapeeth Centres across cities, our goal is to ensure access to quality education for students in their own towns, eliminating the need for them to relocate to education hubs in distant cities. To further support our students, we aim to give back and help them achieve their dreams of studying engineering or medicine through our PWNSAT exam,” Ankit Gupta, CEO Vidyapeeth Offline, PW, said.

Last year, 1.1 lakh students benefited from the PWNSAT scholarships, which were worth over 120 crore, the release said.