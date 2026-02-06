Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, parents and teachers during the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on February 6. During the session, he spoke about exam pressure, managing time, artificial intelligence, the value of having dreams and the role parents play in a child’s growth. He urged families not to force the same academic timelines on all children, stressing that every student learns at their own pace.

The Prime Minister also advised students to build strong basics in school rather than rely on shortcuts. He encouraged the wise use of AI, reading biographies and stepping out of comfort zones, sharing simple and practical tips to reduce exam stress and support overall development.

This year, the event has seen record participation. According to official data, more than 4.5 crore people have taken part. This includes over 4.19 crore students, nearly 25 lakh teachers and more than 6 lakh parents.

Focus on strong basics in school

During the interaction, PM Modi advised students to focus on understanding their subjects well during their school years. He said that having strong basics reduces the need for last-minute studying and makes it easier to handle competitive exams in the future.

He added that paying attention in class and learning concepts properly helps students perform better later on, without putting too much pressure on themselves.

Parents urged not to put pressure children

Addressing parents, the Prime Minister warned against forcing children to follow fixed timelines for competitive exam preparation. He said every child grows and learns at their own pace and should be guided according to their abilities, not social pressure.

PM Modi also said that too much pressure can harm a child’s confidence. He urged parents to give their children space to find their own strengths. A supportive home environment, he said, helps build confidence, curiosity and a long-term interest in learning.

Speaking about technology, PM Modi said artificial intelligence is a positive tool for today’s generation. While AI may not achieve goals for students, it can make learning easier. As an example, he said students can use AI to find good autobiographies to read and learn from.