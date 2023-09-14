Oxford International Education Services announces November 2023 intake for University of Roehampton’s Management Programmes

The University of Roehampton, with international partners Oxford International Education Services (OIES), a division of Oxford International Education Group, has announced the launch of the November 2023 intake for two of the University’s flagship Postgraduate Taught (PGT) Management programmes – the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and the Master of Science in Global Business Management (MSc GBM). Induction for both the programmes at the University starts from November 9, 2023 while September 18, 2023 is the deadline for applications.

The University of Roehampton aims to offer a safe and collegiate place to study – on a 54-acre parkland campus with access to top quality library and teaching facilities. Accommodation is also available on site, at some of the affordable prices in London, and students can choose from a variety of options – for example, single sex, quiet and post-graduate only rooms.

Changes in visa regulations, such as those related to UK dependent visas may make it more challenging for students to bring their dependents or family members to the UK, which may influence their decision to study in the country from next year. To address these challenges and support international students, The University of Roehampton claims to be flexible, adapt their academic calendar and have launched additional intake periods. A winter intake, can provide international students with an alternative starting point for their studies, allowing them to enrol before the new visa rules come into effect in January 2024.

Also Read UNIVO Education partners with CII at EduSummit 2023 in New Delhi

“We appreciate the University of Roehampton’s quick decision to launch a new intake. These flagship programmes are extremely popular and well sought after by international students, and opening an extra intake this November will allow for more students to have the opportunity to study in London this year. Both Oxford International and Roehampton look forward to hearing from students interested in taking advantage of this opportunity,” Mohit Gambir, managing director, OIES and Guillaume Richard, director of recruitment, Admissions and International Development, University of Roehampton, said.