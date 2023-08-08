Online degree popularity surges 20% monthly among UPSC aspirants as backup option

College Vidya, a leading educational platform, has conducted a comprehensive study to delve into the viability and significance of backup options for aspirants preparing for the highly competitive UPSC exams. The research highlights the benefits of pursuing online degrees as a backup plan, providing aspirants with enhanced security and performance in their UPSC preparation journey. The study, conducted using qualitative and quantitative research methods, gathered insights from 15,000 UPSC aspirants who have opted for backup options, including enrolling in online degree programmes.

According to the study’s findings, the probability of cracking the UPSC exams could be lower due to the intense competition in the selection process. To counter this challenge, the research underscores the significance of backup options, with online degrees emerging as a promising choice. Pursuing an online degree serves as a secure platform for aspirants to thrive in life and ensures financial stability even if they are unable to crack the UPSC exam.

The research also reveals a rising trend among UPSC aspirants, with close to 1300 candidates already opting for backup options, including pursuing online degrees. Interestingly, this trend encompasses not only those exclusively preparing for UPSC but also aspirants considering other government job opportunities, making online degrees a popular choice among the aspirant community.

“With a reliable backup plan in place, candidates can wholeheartedly focus on their UPSC preparation without fear or second thoughts. Further corroborating the challenging nature of UPSC exams, the study reveals that out of approximately 10 lakh applicants, only around six lakh candidates appear for the UPSC exam. Shockingly, only 1400 students are selected, emphasising the pressing need for viable backup plans in aspirants’ career paths.” Rohit Gupta, co-founder, COO, College Vidya, said.

Among the preferred online degree courses chosen as backup options, the study identifies BBA, BCOM, MBA, and MA as prominent choices. These courses offer diverse career opportunities, giving aspirants a strong foundation even if they choose an alternative career path beyond civil services.

The study indicates a growing awareness among UPSC aspirants about the benefits of pursuing online degrees as backup options. The study reveals that there is 20% month-on-month growth in aspirants exploring and choosing backup options, signifying the transformative effect of backup options on how aspirants approach their career journeys. It also emphasises the value of online degrees beyond serving as mere Plan B options. Online degrees offer financial security, with average starting packages reaching close to six lakh, providing aspirants with a stable and promising career path.

Furthermore, having a well-defined backup plan allows aspirants to concentrate fully on their primary goal of cracking UPSC. With fear and uncertainty mitigated, candidates can channel all their energy into their UPSC preparation, enhancing their chances of success. As competition for UPSC exams intensifies, having a reliable backup plan becomes indispensable for securing one’s future. Online degrees not only offer financial stability but also provide additional knowledge that complements the UPSC syllabus, giving aspirants a well-rounded preparation.