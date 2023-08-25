Odisha NEET PG second counselling dates are OUT! Check key details here

The Odisha NEET PG counseling dates of round 2 have been out today. Candidates can now apply and pay the fee by August 28 till August 29, 2023. The new schedule is issued on the official website, dmetodisha.in. The first round of PG NEET counselling is already done from August 7 to August 9, 2023.

The second round dates of NEET PG are revised by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Odisha. There are three important factors that decide the admission of future PG doctors, that is, choices filled by the candidates, vacant seats availability in colleges and candidates secured rank in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Post-graduation.

The list of the vacant seats available in Odisha institutions will be released on August 31, 2023 and aspirants can fill their preferred choice of college between September 1 and 3, 2023. As per the official data, the total number of PG medical seats in Odisha is around 850. The state conducts counselling round for 50% state quota seats. It is advised to make the choices with utmost consideration.

Once you are shortlisted, you are required to accept the admission by physically reporting to the institution with correct documents for verification. The date for verification is scheduled to be from September 7 to 8, 2023. The college only accepts original documents for the final admission process. Admission process can be hectic sometimes so importantly, prepare the list of documents that are mentioned below for an easier flow:

NEET PG scorecard

MBBS Certificate

MBBS degree and mark sheet

Medical Registration Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Online Counselling Registration Certificate Copy

Passport size Photograph- 8 copies

Sponsorship Certificate from State Govt. If applicable

It is a crucial step forward for every medical aspirant which requires patience. Any false or faulty document during the admission process can cause problems in admission.