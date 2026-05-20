Odisha CHSE Class 12th Result Official Website: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will declare the Class 12 results on May 20 (today). Students who appeared for the Odisha Plus 2 examinations will be able to check their scores online once the results are announced at 12:30 PM at board’s official websites.

After the declaration, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 link will be activated on the official websites – CHSE Odisha and Odisha Results Portal. Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker.

To download the online marksheet, candidates will have to log in using their roll number and registration number mentioned on the admit card.

Official websites to check Odisha Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their Odisha Board Plus 2 results on the following websites after the official announcement:

How to Check CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their Odisha Class 12 marksheets online:

Step 1: Visit the official CHSE Odisha website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section

Step 3: Open the link for “Result of Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2026 of Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha”

Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 5: The Odisha Class 12 marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Odisha Plus 2 exams: What is the minimum passing criteria?

According to the board’s passing criteria, students must secure at least 33% marks in aggregate and a minimum of 30% marks in each subject to pass the CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations and qualify for higher education admissions.