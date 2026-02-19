The National Testing Agency has released a provisional answer key and other details for the JEE Main Session 1 exams held in January. Candidates will now be able to access the Paper 2 response sheet for BArch and BPlanning via the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The window to raise objections has already been opened and remains active till Friday night.

Candidates can download and check the answer key after downloading the PDF released by the testing body. They will be able to create a score estimate and also raise objections if they do not agree with the details given in the provisional answer key and response sheet.

“The payment for the processing fee may be made through debit card, credit card or net banking till February 20 (up to 11:50 pm). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. No challenge will be accepted after the deadline,” read an excerpt from the NTA notice.

How to download JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 answer key?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the provisional answer key and evaluate their scores:

  1. Log onto the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in or click on the direct link given here
  2. Select the ‘JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2026’ link on the homepage
  3. Enter your application number, password, birthdate
  4. Press the submit button to view the answer key PDF
  5. Download the document and check the details to get your score estimate

How to raise objections?

  1. Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ on the jeemain.nta.nic.in website
  2. Enter your application number, password and the given captcha code. Press the submit button
  3. Click on the ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ option
  4. You will see the Question IDs in the sequential order for JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1 (January 2026)
  5. The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most appropriate answer. Click on the check box for your chosen option if you wish to challenge the key.
  6. Share supporting documents by selecting the ‘choose file and upload’option. All documents must be put in a single PDF file.
  7. Scroll down and ‘save’ you claim.
  8. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. Check the details and click on the ‘save your claim and Pay Fee’ option.
  9. Select the mode of payment and pay a non-refundable processing fee of 200 for each question challenged.