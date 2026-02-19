The National Testing Agency has released a provisional answer key and other details for the JEE Main Session 1 exams held in January. Candidates will now be able to access the Paper 2 response sheet for BArch and BPlanning via the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The window to raise objections has already been opened and remains active till Friday night.

Candidates can download and check the answer key after downloading the PDF released by the testing body. They will be able to create a score estimate and also raise objections if they do not agree with the details given in the provisional answer key and response sheet.

“The payment for the processing fee may be made through debit card, credit card or net banking till February 20 (up to 11:50 pm). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. No challenge will be accepted after the deadline,” read an excerpt from the NTA notice.

How to download JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 answer key?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the provisional answer key and evaluate their scores:

Log onto the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in or click on the direct link given here Select the ‘JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2026’ link on the homepage Enter your application number, password, birthdate Press the submit button to view the answer key PDF Download the document and check the details to get your score estimate

How to raise objections?