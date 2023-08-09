NSDC partners with Pearson; aims to bring IT Specialist Certification and English language programmes.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Pearson, a company specialising in learning and assessment, have joined forces with the goal of boosting the employability skills of young people in India. This partnership aims to introduce Pearson VUE’s IT Specialist Certification along with Pearson’s English Language Testing programmes, including Versant and Mondly, onto NSDC’s eLearning platforms, according to an official release.

Pearson VUE asserts its administration of more than 19 million certification and licensure exams each year, spanning diverse fields such as academia, IT and healthcare. The IT Specialist Certification programme offered by Pearson VUE thoroughly verifies expertise in software development, networking and security. Through its curriculum and practice resources, this programme aims to offer essential training for individuals aspiring to become proficient IT professionals, the release mentioned.

“Cultivating a brighter and more competitive future for our nation’s youth is a paramount endeavour. Our partnership with Pearson marks a significant step towards empowering Indian youth with the skills demanded by today’s job market. The infusion of Pearson VUE’s esteemed certification testing programs into NSDC’s eLearning Platforms will undoubtedly amplify employability prospects. Together, we embark on a journey to equip our youth with the expertise and language proficiency vital to succeed in an evolving professional landscape,” Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, MD, NSDC International, said.

Pearson VUE claims to maintain a network of almost 20,000 meticulously secure testing centres across the globe, enabling online examinations in over 180 countries. Pearson’s Versant stands as an effective language testing solution tailored to simplify the recruitment procedures of enterprises, ensuring precise and equitable assessment of candidates’ language aptitude. In parallel, the Mondly platform, a global online language learning solution, delivers first-rate education in English and 40 additional languages through its app, website, virtual reality and augmented reality offerings, the release added.

“Partnering with NSDC in this transformative initiative highlights Pearson’s commitment to empowering India’s workforce with cutting-edge skills and language proficiency. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance accessibility of the globally relevant IT Specialist Certification program, which confirms the foundational IT skills today’s employers seek,” Gary Gates, managing director, Pearson VUE, said.