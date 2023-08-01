NSDC partners with IIM Ranchi; aims to empower tribal entrepreneurship in Jharkhand.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), has partnered with Indian Institute of Management Ranchi (IIM-R) to introduce livelihood opportunities for janjati regions through skill-based interventions within geographies and promote their holistic development at the grassroot level, according to an official release.

The primary aim of this internship programme is to offer valuable exposure to 80 interns from IIM Ranchi in the realm of social projects. They will be actively involved in the planning and strategy development efforts of Singi Dai Van Vigyan Kendra, a multi skill development centre. The programme is specifically focused on crucial areas like medicinal plants, horticulture, and aromatic essential oil segments, aligning with the region’s local resources and culture. By participating in these initiatives, the interns will become an integral part of the center’s mission and contribute to its growth and impact, the release mentioned.

During the initiative, second-year students from the Integrated programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Ranchi engaged in a five-day visit to Vikas Bharti in Bishunpur, Jharkhand. This visit offered them insights into various rural development initiatives. The students had the opportunity to contemplate innovative solutions that would foster sustainability and bring significant benefits to the local community, it added.

“fostering entrepreneurship opportunities in agriculture, medicinal plants and aromatic oils is a crucial step towards empowering the tribal communities and fine-tuning their skills in niche areas. Through our cooperative efforts, we aim to provide skill upgradation, robust training, and the necessary toolkit to the students of IIM Ranchi, extending the mentoring support to India’s tribal communities. This collective effort is aligned with our vision of empowering communities by generating sustainable income,” Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, MD, NSDC International, said.

The initiative further aims to help students improve their knowledge of rural marketing and cooperative societies, guided by IIM faculty and experts. They aim to boost local product demand in national and international markets. The top pitching plan will be implemented at the Balatu NSDC funded Multi Skill Development cum Women Empowerment centre, the release stated.