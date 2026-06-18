

India’s improved performance in the global university rankings is no longer being driven by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) but a broader set of public and private universities, shows the QS World University Rankings 2027, which hints at a broad-based progress rather than one concentrated with a select marquee institutes.



The latest rankings feature 52 Indian varsities, up 271% from just 14 a decade ago, making India the world’s fifth-most represented higher education system. Crucially, the ranking gains have not just been registered by a few elite engineering institutes.



Among the 18 domestic universities which achieved their highest-ever positions this year, 13 are non-IIT institutions. In fact, the number of ranked non-IITs has jumped from only seven in 2017 to 43 now, the rankings show.

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IIT Delhi leads as higher education footprint expands

Within the Indian cohort, IIT Delhi retained the top position this year, climbing four places to reach 118 globally, the best rank ever achieved by an Indian university. However, the most defining part of the rankings is the widening base of performers, with universities across 19 states and Union territories now represented in the rankings, compared with just nine a decade ago. Similarly, private universities were among the biggest gainers. For instance, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) jumped 94 places to 597 globally, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani climbed 93 places to 575, while Shoolini University entered India’s top 10 after rising 51 places.





The report highlights that India is emerging as a leading global knowledge hub, driven by research, innovation and the talent of its youth. The country now has 11 universities ranked among the world’s top 100 for research impact (Citations per Faculty) and six among the top 100 for employer reputation.



India has outperformed the US and Germany in the proportion of universities improving their positions. Overall, 26 Indian universities improved their rankings, nine remained unchanged, 15 declined and two entered the rankings for the first time. This indicates that over half of India’s institutions improved their positions from last year, compared to just 13% in the US and 16% in Germany. Among higher education systems with more than 50 ranked universities, only China posted a stronger improvement rate.

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Global visibility remains a key challenge



The report also said that Indian universities continue to struggle with global visibility. India attracts strikingly few international students with 90% seeing no change in such student enrollments, and just one domestic university ranked among the world’s top 500 for international faculty, suggesting that the system’s strengths are still under-recognised globally. Further, only 6% institutions improved on faculty-student ratio indicator against 30% declining, which is the worst net movement of any metric.



“These results reflect a higher education system in active transition, shaped significantly by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which set an ambition to raise the gross enrollment ratio to 50% by 2035 (from around 28.4% today). With 44.6 million students enrolled in higher education, India would need to add roughly 14 new universities every week until 2035 to meet its NEP enrollment target,” QS said.



Globally, US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the top spot for the 15th consecutive year followed by Imperial College London and Stanford University (joint second). China emerged as the fastest-rising higher education system with 72% of its universities showing improvement.