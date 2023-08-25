scorecardresearch
‘No extra question paper request to be entertained’, Delhi govt schools asked to check enrolment ahead of mid-term exams

The mid-term examinations are proposed to be held in September-October, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular.

Written by PTI
No request for extra question papers will be entertained during the examination, DoE said.
Ahead of mid-term examinations in Delhi government schools, the Directorate of Education on Thursday directed all schools to check their subject-and class-wise enrolment to avoid confusion in subject combinations for the supply of question papers.

The mid-term examinations are proposed to be held in September-October, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular. “During the last few examinations, it has been observed that several schools furnished wrong subject combination and demanded extra question papers on the day of examination that created chaos in smooth functioning of the examination. To avoid such type of practice, the concerned school can check the subject-wise, medium-wise and class-wise enrolment,” it said.

No request for extra question papers will be entertained during the examination and action will be taken against such schools, according to rules, for furnishing wrong enrolment details and hampering the process, the DoE said.

“All heads of schools are advised to sincerely and attentively check the subject-wise and class-wise enrolment of their school so that the exact and accurate supply of question papers (can) be ensured,” the circular stated.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 12:19 IST

