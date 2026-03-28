The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam schedule for Class 10th and Class 12th theory exams in April 2026. Students can now view the date sheet on the official NIOS website (www.nios.ac.in) or in the official notice.

The exams will start on April 10, 2026, and will be held at various exam centers across India. Students registered for the Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) exams can check their individual subject dates on the NIOS website.

NIOS 10th, 12th Date sheet 2026: Timeline for theory examinations

According to the schedule released on March 25, 2026, all theory exams will start on April 10, 2026. Most exams will take place in the afternoon, usually from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, depending on the subject. The last theory exam is scheduled for May 6, 2026. The timetable covers various subjects for both Class 10 and Class 12.

NIOS 10th, 12th Date sheet 2026: Check how to download

-Visit the official NIOS website.www.nios.ac.in

-Navigate to the “Exams” or “Latest Notifications” section.

-Click on “NIOS Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet April 2026.”

-The date sheet will open in PDF format.

-Download and save a copy for future reference.

NIOS 10th, 12th Date sheet 2026: details required to check

-Enrollment / Registration Number

-Date of Birth (DOB)

-Official Result Portal (results.nios.ac.in)

-Selection of Exam (Class 10 or Class 12)

-Exam Session (April/October)

-Download / Print Option

-Roll Number / Subject Codes (Optional)

NIOS 10th, 12th Date sheet 2026: Result announcement schedule

NIOS is likely to announce the results about seven weeks after the last exam. The results will be available online. Students should keep checking the official website for updates and hold on to their date sheet to plan their preparation better.

NIOS 10th, 12th Date sheet 2026: Admit cards & instructions

Students can get their admit cards from the official NIOS website before their exams. At the start of each exam, they will have an extra 15 minutes to go through the question paper. NIOS has also stated that the exam dates will remain the same once the schedule is released.