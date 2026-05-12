Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 and announced that the country’s largest undergraduate medical entrance test will now be conducted again on fresh dates to be announced separately.

The Government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

Why did NTA cancel the NEET-UG 2026 exam?

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were reviewed in coordination with central agencies, and investigative findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns regarding the integrity of the examination process.

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

“On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately,” the statement said.

CBI probe ordered into NEET-UG allegations

The agency stated that the “present examination process could not be allowed to stand.” The NTA further said the Government of India has decided to entrust the matter to the CBI for a “comprehensive inquiry” into the allegations.

“NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires,” it said.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students and parents, the agency said the decision was necessary to safeguard the credibility of the examination system.

“The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust,” the statement read.

Will students have to register again?

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres selected by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

“In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources,” the statement added.

When will the new NEET-UG 2026 exam date be announced?

The NTA said fresh examination dates and the revised admit card schedule would be announced through official channels in the coming days.

NEET-UG, the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses across India, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode at more than 5,400 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination.