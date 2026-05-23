The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday opened the online window for candidates seeking refunds of the examination fee paid for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026.

In a joint notification issued by the NTA and the National Medical Commission (NMC), the agency said that eligible candidates can now submit their bank account details through the official NEET UG portal at neet.nta.nic.in to process the refund.

The move comes in the wake of the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities. The re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, with more than 22 lakh candidates expected to appear.

What is the last date to submit bank details?

NTA said the refund submission window, which became active on May 22, will remain open only till May 27 at 11.50 pm. Candidates have been advised to complete the process within the stipulated timeline.

The agency also cautioned applicants to ensure that the bank details entered on the portal are accurate, as no corrections or modifications will be allowed once the information is submitted.

Details required to get refund

Candidates are required to provide details including the account holder’s name, core banking account number, bank name and IFSC code. The NTA has also given candidates the option to upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque to minimise the chances of transaction failure.

In its notification, the agency further warned candidates and parents against initiating any “chargeback” request through banks for the NEET UG 2026 examination fee.

For technical issues or discrepancies related to the refund process, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at +91-11-40759000 or email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.