The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the fee refund portal for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Candidates who appeared in the cancelled May 3 exam can now submit their bank account details to receive a refund.

The re-examination is scheduled for June 21, 2026. The original test was scrapped following allegations of a paper leak. According to the NTA, candidates do not need to fill a fresh application form or pay any additional fee for the re-test. Students can access the refund portal on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

How to claim the NEET UG-fee refund

According to NTA, candidates need to log in using their application credentials and fill in their bank account details through the dedicated online module activated on May 21.

The agency clarified that the refund amount will be transferred directly to the bank account submitted by the candidate. Students have also been advised to ensure that their account details are entered carefully to avoid payment issues.

As per reports, the NTA will conduct the re-exam entirely through its own resources, and candidates will not have to pay any fresh charges.

What are the new NEET-UG re-exam rules?

The NTA has also introduced several important clarifications related to the re-examination process. The NEET UG 2026 re-test will be held in pen and paper mode on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across centres in India and abroad. The additional 15 minutes are meant for verification, document and attendance-related formalities before the examination begins.

Candidates will be allowed to update their present address and preferred exam city through the official portal till May 21, 11:50 pm. However, the agency clarified that the language medium that has been selected during the original application process cannot be changed.

The NTA also said that the exam centres may differ from those allotted earlier because city allotments will be issued on the basis of updated preferences and set availability.

As per reports, candidates who have faced issues during the May 3 examination can also send complaints with supporting documents to the NTA helpdesk email.