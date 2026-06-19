NEET UG Re Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday issued a fresh advisory for candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination slated for June 21. The agency urged students to download their admit cards only through official channels and to be alert against fraudulent messages.

In a series of posts on X, the agency mentioned that it is sending reminder SMSes, emails, and WhatsApp messages to candidates related to admit card downloads, exam updates and centre information for the upcoming re-test.

NTA NEET Re Exam Guidelines

According to NTA, official SMS messages released to the NTA NEET UG Exam 2026 re-test will be sent to the student through the sender ID “NICEP,” while official emails will come from no-reply.net.nta@nic.in”.

The agency also advised candidates to access information only through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. It has also cautioned them against clicking on links received through messages or social media platforms.

NTA has also said that it will never ask candidates for payments, send exam papers, answer keys or “leaked” material or share admit cards through links.

“If you receive any such message, do not click. Report it,” the agency mentioned.

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Official WhatsApp Updates NTA is now sending exam updates & centre information to candidates directly on WhatsApp for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026. How to know it's really us: ✅ Only from our verified account: +91 78279 80287 ✅ Look for the… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 19, 2026

Verified WhatsApp channel to share exam-related updates

The testing agency stated that the exam updates and centre information are also being shared with candidates through WhatsApp messages.

As per NTA, official WhatsApp messages will come only from its verified account that is linked to mobile number +91 7827980287 and carrying the blue verification tick with the name “National Testing Agency.”

The agency also made it clear that the WhatsApp service is a broadcast-only channel. Candidates will never be asked to reply, make any payment, share OTPs or personal details.

“NTA never sends papers, answer keys, or ‘leaked’ material and never asks for payment,’’ it said.

Candidates who have received suspicious messages have also been asked to report them through the dedicated NEET reporting portal, cybercrime.gov.in. They can also call the cybercrime helpline number 1930.

May 3 Admit Cards are invalid for NEET Re-Test

In a separate clarification, NTA also stated that candidates who have already downloaded their admit cards for the June 21 re-examination do not need to download them again.

The agency mentioned that the latest SMS, WhatsApp, and email reminders are primarily meant for students who have yet to download their new admit cards.

NTA also restated that admit cards issued by the May 3 examination will not be valid for the June 21 re-test. It also highlighted that many candidates have been allotted new examination centres in their preferred cities.

“Downloading and printing 21st June admit card once is enough,” the agency said in its post.