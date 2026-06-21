Over 22 lakh candidates reached the examination centres across the country on Sunday as the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG 2026 re-test under enhanced security arrangements following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to paper leak.

The aspirants are appearing for the medical entrance examination, which is being held across 5,440 centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas locations. The examination is being held in English and 12 Indian languages. Entry to centres started at 11 am while the examination started from 2 pm and will conclude at 5.15 pm. Candidates will be getting an additional 15 minutes in comparison to the earlier test time.

AI surveillance, 1.38 lakh cameras and strict monitoring

Terming the arrangements as “fair, secure and candidate-friendly”, the NTA stated that it has deployed multiple layers of security to prevent malpractice in the re-test.

More than 95,000 examination rooms have been installed with CCTV surveillance. A total of 1,38,560 cameras are being monitored at the national, state and ministry levels.

The agency is also using AI-equipped tools to analyse live CCTV feeds and flag suspicious activity.

Beyond CCTV: Jammers and biometric checks

To curb electronic malpractice, 51,311 jammers have been installed across centres. Around 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,488 biometric verification staff have been stationed. Face authentication is being used along with biometric checks. Nearly 6,700 observers and over 100 virtual observers are also monitoring the examination process.

According to NTA, parliamentary forces, the Indian Air Force, state departments and the Department of Posts have been brought in as part of the massive security arrangements.

The agency also conducted a nationwide mock drill on June 20 test CTCTV systems, jammers and verification procedures before the examination.

Candidates hope for smooth, fair process

Many students arriving at centres stated that the security appeared significantly tighter than during the earlier examination.

“Security is tighter this time than last time. A lot has happened over the past one month. I only hope the exam is held fairly,” a candidate in Delhi told PTI.

Another candidate said students had faced weeks of anxiety after the cancellation of the earlier exam.

“If such security arrangements had been placed at the last time, the chances of a paper leak would have been lesser,” the candidate said.

The NTA said that drinking water, ambulances, ORS, wall clocks, shaded waiting areas for parents and additional rough-work sheets had been arranged to make the examination more student-friendly.

Political focus remains on NEET

Ahead of the examination, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to students to take the re-test with confidence.

“Sit fearlessly, without worry, and you will definitely do well,” he said, adding that he had “complete faith” in the NTA, state governments, district administrations and students. Pradhan also urged people not to do anything that could impact candidates’ mental health.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished students appearing for the re-test. “Take the exam with complete confidence,” he said in a post on X. He also expressed hope that “this time NEET will be conducted without any irregularities”. He further added that “no child’s hope should be shattered”.

From NEET paper leak allegations to re-test

The re-examination follows the cancellation of the original NEET UG 2026 exam conducted on May 3 after allegations of a question paper leak surfaced, particularly from Rajasthan. The matter is currently being probed by the CBI.

The NTA cancelled the exam on May 12 and announced a fresh test on June 21, leaving the agency just 38 days to prepare new question papers, arrange logistics, and complete translations.

The investigation has put the focus on the paper-setting and translation process, with several subject experts having been arrested so far. The NTA has tightened protocols around question paper preparation and translation for the re-test.

Ahead of the examination, the NTA also launched a verified WhatsApp channel for official communications and warned students against fake “paper leak” messages circulating on social media. The agency has urged the students to rely only on official communication and ignore unverified claims.