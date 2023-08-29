NEET 2023 UG Counselling: MCC releases new notice regarding change of nationality – details here

Medical aspirants who appeared for NEET UG 2023 and are willing to convert their nationality from Indian to NRI for NEET UG round 3 counselling can do so by mailing the required documents to authorities, as per the news release by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Read below to learn about important dates and mail information.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) stated in its notice, “Candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through e-mail at ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com from 11:00 AM of 28th August, 2023, till 05:00 P.M of 29th August, 2023.”

Candidates should only send in mail from August 28 to August 29, 2023, and between 11:00 am in the morning and 5:00 pm only. Any mail received before or after the given date and time will not be accepted or entertained by the authorities. The documents that are attached to the mail have to be original and should be scanned for easier and more accurate filing. They are strictly advised to send all documents enclosed in a single mail only, as duplicate mails will be rejected.

Here is the list of documents that you will be required to mail to convert nationality for round 3 counselling 2023 as per MCC:

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (passport, visa of the sponsored)

Relationship of the NRI with the candidate

Affidavit from the sponsorer that he or she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate, duly notarized

Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate)

NEET Score Card of the candidate

To apply for nationality conversion, the candidates have to agree to the terms and conditions regulated by the MCC. The criteria for applying for nationality conversion are as follows: