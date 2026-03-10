The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued an “unconditional and unqualified” public apology over an “offending chapter” related to the judiciary in a Class 8 textbook.

In an official press release, NCERT said that the book titled Exploring Society: India and Beyond – Grade 8 (Part II) included Chapter IV called The Role of Judiciary in our Society. The council stated that its Director and members decided to withdraw the entire book from circulation. This means the book will no longer be distributed or used in schools. NCERT did not explain exactly what was wrong with the chapter but said that it had taken quick corrective steps.

NCERT textbooks under growing scrutiny

The move comes at a time when school textbooks are facing closer scrutiny, especially regarding how they present constitutional institutions. NCERT textbooks are widely used across India by both central and state-affiliated schools, so any revision or withdrawal can affect a large number of students and teachers.

On February 25, NCERT had also apologised for “inappropriate content” in the textbook after facing strong criticism from the Supreme Court of India. The council said the chapter would be rewritten in consultation with the appropriate authorities.

The top court also issued a show-cause notice to the NCERT Director and the School Education Secretary, asking them to explain why action should not be taken against them over the controversial content in the textbook.

What was mentioned in the controversial chapter

Last month, NCERT stopped the circulation of the textbook just hours after removing it from its website. The controversial chapter in the new Class 8 social science book mentioned corruption, case backlogs and a shortage of judges as challenges faced by the judicial system.

NCERT has not yet provided further details about the revised curriculum or when the updated version of the textbook will be released for the upcoming academic session.