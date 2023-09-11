National Curriculum Framework 2023: A roadmap to transformative learning

By Ashok Pandey

The National Education Policy (NEP) has been in effect for three years, marking a monumental shift in India’s educational approach. In tandem with the NEP, the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) was unveiled, introducing groundbreaking changes that defy conventional norms.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the NCF is its unwavering commitment to clarity. For the first time, it meticulously defines the aims of education, curricular goals, competencies and learning outcomes at each educational stage. This newfound clarity is a guiding beacon, ensuring the education system aligns seamlessly with the broader goal of nurturing well-rounded individuals.

The timing of the NCF 2023’s release, coinciding with India hosting the G20 heads of States, is far from mere happenstance. The G20 has long acknowledged the pivotal role of education in advancing Sustainable Development Goals. Education was added as a Sherpa track in 2018 during the G20 Summit in Argentina. The education working group (EdWG) has recently focused on four priority areas:

1. Ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, especially in the context of Blended Learning.

2. Making Tech-Enabled Learning more Inclusive, Qualitative, and Collaborative at every level.

3. Building Capacities and Promoting Lifelong Learning, in the context of the Future of Work.

4. Strengthening Research and Promoting Innovation through Enhanced Collaboration.

These align closely with the focus areas of the NEP 2020. India stands to benefit from the experiences of countries that have successfully reformed their education systems.

The NCF’s recommendations encompass multiple dimensions. First, it adheres to the vision outlined in the NEP 2020 by developing a new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and State Curriculum Frameworks (SCFs) to serve as the foundation for transforming school education. This aligns with the decentralisation of education in India’s federal structure, granting states significant autonomy. The NCF aims to foster harmony and consistency across curricula nationwide.

Second, the NCF envisions education as preparing future generations with rational thinking, good health, democratic participation, cultural sensitivity, economic competence, and community awareness.

The third aspect of the NCF involves making educational delivery more flexible. Introducing elements such as art, physical education, vocational training, interdisciplinary subjects like sustainability and climate change, and the Indian Knowledge System enhances inclusivity and democratises opportunities.

Crucially, the NCF advocates for a shift in all board examinations towards being ‘easier’, without compromising on assessing genuine learning. It emphasises testing basic concepts and competencies across subjects rather than rote memorisation.

At its core, the NCF aims to transform India’s school education system positively. It seeks to change not only educational ideas, but also educational practices. As the term ‘curriculum’ encompasses a student’s overall school experience, these ‘practices’ encompass curricular content, pedagogy, school environment, and culture. This is where the NCF can genuinely bring about transformation.

The author is a Delhi-based educationist