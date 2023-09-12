NATA registration date extended: Check important dates, eligibility and more

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), conducted by the Council of Architecture, has extended the deadline for registration by two days. Earlier, the NATA Phase 4 examination registration was closing on September 11, but it got extended till September 13, 8 p.m. All architecture-inspired students can register through the official website of NATA, nata.in.

The NATA exam is a national-level undergraduate examination that is conducted for admission into 5-year B.Arch. and B.Planning programs. The exam is held three times a year in online and offline modes. The Council of Architecture will soon release admit cards online on its website.

Here are the steps to follow to register for NATA Phase 4:

Visit nata.in, the NATA’s official website.

To register, see the homepage’s registration link.

In the NATA exam 4 application form, provide all the information.

the required documents on the web page

Click “Submit” after submitting the online payment for the required fees.

Print a paper copy of it to keep for future use after downloading.

According to the category registered in the application, candidates are required to pay the fees between Rs. 1500 and Rs. 2000.

In the official notification, the organization in charge of administering the exam revealed the NATA eligibility requirements. Qualification exams, score requirements, and an age restriction are part of NATA 2023’s eligibility requirements. Before completing the online application form, candidates who plan to take the test must first review the NATA eligibility requirements.

Exam required for eligibility: