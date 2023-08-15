Narayana appoints Ashish Arora as chief academic offer to strengthen IIT-JEE and NEET coaching

The Narayana Educational Institutions has announced the appointment of Ashish Arora as its Chief Academic Officer. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Arora brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, an official release said.

Previously, Arora has worked as HoD, Academic Head and National Academic Head across the education landscape, including stints at Bansal Classes, Resonance, FIITJEE, Allen, and Unacademy. His rich experience encompasses leading roles in academic strategy and edtech, reflecting his versatile skill set and leadership acumen, the release added.

Furthermore, Arora specializes in Physics and has a YouTube channel ‘Physics Galaxy,’ with 11.5 lakh subscribers and over 23 crore views. He has also authored a series of books under the same title ‘Physics Galaxy’, offering students an engaging way to grasp the intricacies of Physics, the release added.

“Ashish’s deep-rooted expertise and commitment to education align seamlessly with our organisation’s values. As we continue our journey to provide transformative education, his addition reinforces our commitment to nurturing academic excellence among our students,” Sindhura Narayana, director, Narayana Educational Institutions, said.