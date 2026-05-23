India has emerged as the world’s third-largest hub for billionaire-producing universities, with 29 institutions linked to billionaire alumni, according to a new study by tech company HumanizeAI. The country trails only the United States, which has 195 such institutions, and China, with 59, accounting for 6.08% of billionaire-producing universities worldwide.

The report, which analysed 3,184 billionaires globally using Forbes 2026 data through March this year, highlights India’s growing role in wealth creation even as elite American institutions continue to dominate the global rankings.

Mumbai University enters global top 10

A major takeaway from the study is the entry of the University of Mumbai into the world’s top 10 billionaire-producing universities list. The institution ranked 10th globally, alongside some of the most prominent academic names, including Harvard University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University.

According to the study, Mumbai University has produced 31 billionaire alumni, whose combined wealth is estimated at $232.6 billion. The report estimates the average wealth of billionaire alumni from the university at approximately $7.5 billion per person.

“What defines Mumbai is ownership. Its billionaire output is heavily tied to family-led conglomerates and founder-controlled businesses across industries such as energy, retail, telecom, and manufacturing. This is reflected in its alumni. Figures like Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), Kumar Birla (Aditya Birla Group), and Radhakishan Damani (DMart) highlight large-scale business empires built through long-term ownership and expansion,” the report mentioned.

India’s billionaire model differs from the US and China

The report suggests India’s pathway to billionaire wealth differs significantly from those of the United States and China. In the US, billionaire creation is closely associated with venture capital, startup ecosystems and financial markets, while Chinese universities are linked to sectors such as fintech, e-commerce and the digital economy.

India, by contrast, continues to generate billionaire wealth largely through legacy conglomerates, industrial businesses, telecom, infrastructure and long-established family-owned enterprises, the study noted.

Researchers said a substantial portion of billionaire wealth linked to Mumbai University stems from large Indian conglomerates operating across sectors such as energy, telecom, retail and diversified family businesses.

Six Indian universities feature prominently

Besides Mumbai University, several Indian institutions were identified among universities producing some of the world’s billionaires. These include the University of Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), University of Rajasthan, University of Calcutta and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay).

The findings point to a mix of traditional public universities and elite technical institutions contributing to India’s billionaire ecosystem.

Wealth concentrated in a small set of institutions

The HumanizeAI report found that billionaire creation remains highly concentrated globally. Nearly half of all billionaires analysed – 45.38% – came from just 100 universities, suggesting a relatively small group of institutions acts as a recurring pipeline for extreme wealth.

At the country level, the United States and China together account for 51.43% of billionaire-producing universities worldwide, indicating a sharp concentration of such institutions in the two countries.

Within the United States, the study found that the top 10 states account for 67.65% of billionaire-producing universities, underscoring how wealth-generation opportunities are clustered geographically.

How the study was conducted

HumanizeAI said the study analysed 3,184 billionaires based on Forbes 2026 data and mapped where they studied and what subjects they pursued. Education records were identified for 78.91% of individuals, while 21.09% of billionaires had incomplete or unavailable educational data.