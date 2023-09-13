MSDE earns over Rs 25.69 lakh by selling scrap disposal

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has earned Rs 25,69,693 by selling scrap disposal during the period of December 2022 to August 2023, as per an official statement. The Ministry has weeded out a total of 6,652 files which were identified as scrap as a part of its Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) and Swachhata Drive to minimize pendency in Higher Education Institutes.

According to the officials, 95.71% of public grievances have been disposed of during this period which includes 26,417 files out of 27600 receipts, 75.10% references received from MPs which includes 350 files out of 466 receipts, and 59.50% of parliamentary assurances which includes 47 out of 79 receipts.

Furthermore, the Ministry has cleared out 90.50% public grievances appeals which consists of of 5,962 files of the 6,588 receipts. The cleanliness campaign was conducted across 189 Higher Educational Institutions.

“The objective of the campaign is to minimise pendency, institutionalise, Swachhata, strengthen internal monitoring mechanism, train personnel in records management, and digitise physical records for improved records management,” the statement read.

The initiative further aims to bring all ministries or departments on a single digital platform- www.pgportal.gov.in/scdpm for better coordination in matters related to administrative reforms as well as redressal of public grievances.