MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 (OUT) @mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has formally announced the Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 today Students can check and download their scorecards from the official website –https://mpresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage for class 10 is 73.42 percent, and for class 12 it is 76.01.

The marksheet includes key details such as subject-wise marks, total score, division, and qualifying status. Students should download the provisional marksheet for immediate use, collect the original from school later, and report any errors to school authorities.

Along with the result declaration, the Madhya Pradesh Board has released the overall pass percentage for both Class 10 and Class 12, providing an overview of this year’s performance. With the results now available, students can check their scorecards online and review their marks, subject-wise performance, and qualifying status.

Additionally, students can also check their MP Board Class 10th and 12th on the Indian Express Education Portal here.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Check overall pass percentage

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MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: official websites to check scorecard

Students can check their MP Board Class 10 and 12 results on the following official websites:

–https://mpresults.nic.in

–https://mpbse.nic.in

–https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

Students can check MPBSE Class 10 & 12 results online using roll numbers on the official website and download their scorecard.

-Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) –https://mpresults.nic.in

-On the homepage, click on the link for “Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026.”

-Enter your roll number and other required details as mentioned on your admit card.

-Click on the Submit button.

-Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

-Carefully verify all details, including your name and subject-wise marks.

-Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their admit card handy to avoid any last-minute issues while checking the result.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Check supplementary exam details & dates

Students who fail in one or two subjects will get a chance to appear for supplementary (compartment) exams conducted by MPBSE. The board will soon release the complete schedule, application details, and exam dates after the result declaration.

Eligible students can apply through their schools or the official portal within the given time. These exams will be held in the coming months, and the results will be announced shortly after, helping students improve their scores without losing a year.