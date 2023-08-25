Mountain Education Group and Les Roches to open hospitality higher education campuses in China

Mountain Education Group (MEG), a China based K12 bilingual schools chain, and Les Roches business school have inked a strategic alliance to develop a network of hospitality higher education campuses in China starting with a first campus in Shanghai in 2025.

The agreement foresees pan-Chinese expansion of Les Roches brand and aims to open three to four campuses across the country in Shanghai, Wuxi, and Suzhou.

“Our aim is to provide the widest career opportunities to aspirants in Hospitality and entrepreneurship providing students with knowledge, skills and opportunities for international and national careers in hospitality, gastronomy, luxury and retail,”Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO, Les Roches, said.

Les Roches will be responsible for academic curriculum development, as well as standard policies implementation. “Shanghai Mountain Les Roches Campus” in Shanghai will adopt an educational model based on academic learning and strong integration of practice within the curriculum. The principal team, academic team and backbone teachers will be appointed by the Les Roches Global Hospitality Education. The teaching curriculum of the school will be aligned with the curriculum of Les Roches Campuses in Switzerland and vocational education will be combined with undergraduate education.

MEG will be responsible for all financial investments, land acquisition, architectural design, campus or project construction, licenses and permits, financial management, student recruitment and logistical arrangements.

The campus design is divided into two phases. The project has entered the first phase of the design and planning stage. The campus building will be designed and built by a team of world renowned and Pritzker Prize winners’ designers. The confirmed Pritzker Prize Winners include: Alvaro Siza (Portugal) and Tadao Ando (Japan). In addition, MEG is inviting Peter Zumthor, a Swiss national treasure designer and winner of Pritzker Prize in 2009, to join the design of this magnificent campus project. The other designers team includes Guo Xien and Hu Rushan, founding partners of Ruen Design Research Office, Liu Yichun, the chief architect of Dashe Architecture Design Firm, and Fan Beilei, the founder of Geng Architecture Firm.

Les Roches will also support MEG in the pre-opening phase of the campus with project management as well as with facilities and operations development, marketing and enrolment.

Detailed programme offering will be performed in 2023, based on Les Roches academic standards and addressing the needs of Chinese Hospitality Industry.