The Mizoram Board of School Education has officially declared the Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their scorecards online through the official website mbse.edu.in using their roll number and registration number. The result marksheet is also available for download, along with key updates such as passing criteria, result statistics, and important instructions for students.

Along with the result, students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard, including their name, subject-wise marks, and overall status. In case of any error or mismatch, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities or the board office for correction.

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

Here are the simple steps to download the Mizoram Board of School Education Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026 online:

-Visit the official website: mbse.edu.in

-On the homepage, click on the link “HSLC Result 2026”

-Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number carefully

-Click on the Submit button

-Your result/marksheet will appear on the screen

-Download it and take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the marksheet before saving or printing it.

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2026: Details required to check scorecard

To check the Mizoram Board of School Education Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026, students must keep the following details ready:

-Roll Number (as on admit card)

-Registration Number (as on admit card)

-Official website: mbse.edu.in

-Enter details carefully on the result portal

-Required to access and download scorecard

-Keep admit card handy for correct information

-Incorrect details may prevent result access

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2026: What to do after scorecard

After the Mizoram Board of School Education Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026 is declared, students should carefully check their scorecard and verify all details such as name, roll number, and marks. Once confirmed, they can download and save the marksheet for future reference. Students who pass the exam can begin planning their next academic step by selecting streams like Science, Commerce, or Arts for higher studies.

Those who are not satisfied with their marks can explore options such as rechecking or supplementary exams as per board guidelines. Students are also advised to stay updated with official notifications for any further instructions after the result announcement.