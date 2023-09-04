scorecardresearch
Meta signs LoI with CBSE, AICTE, NIESBUD to boost digital skill development

Three Letters of Intent (LoI) were exchanged between Meta and NIESBUD, AICTE and CBSE.

Written by FE Education
Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan launched a three-year partnership “Education to Entrepreneurship: Empowering a generation of students, educators and entrepreneurs” between Ministry of Education, Ministry Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Meta on Monday. Three Letters of Intent (LoI) were exchanged between Meta and NIESBUD, AICTE and CBSE.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said that the ‘Education to Entrepreneurship’ partnership is a game-changer, which will take Digital Skilling to the grassroots. “This will build capacities of our talent pool, seamlessly connect students, youth, workforce and micro-entrepreneurs, with futuristic technologies and transform our Amrit Peedhi into new-age problem solvers and entrepreneurs,” he added.

Under the partnership with NIESBUD, five lakh entrepreneurs will get access to digital marketing skills by Meta over the next three years. Budding and existing entrepreneurs will be trained in digital marketing skills using Meta platforms in seven regional languages to begin with. Three short films were also showcased highlighting the details about the partnerships.

Secretary, Higher Education, K. Sanjay Murthy; Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar; Secretary, MSDE, Atul Kumar Tiwari; Chairman, AICTE, T.G. Sitharam; Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum NBA NAAC, Anil Sahasrabudhe; President, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Subhrakant Panda and senior officials of the Ministries, AICTE, CBSE, National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD); Shivnath Thukral, Director, Public Policy, India and South Asia, Meta and Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India were also present on the occasion.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 18:07 IST

