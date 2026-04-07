MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Live: When will Meghalaya Board declare class 10th result on mbose.in, mboseresults.in – Check timings
MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Live @mbose.in | Meghalaya Board Class 10th Result Roll Number Wise @mbose.in, mboseresults.in: The results will be released exclusively online, and no physical display of scorecards will be arranged at MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong.
MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10th examination 2026 results on April 7, 2026, (today) at 11 am on board’s official website – mbose.in.
Apart from the official website, students can also check their MBOSE SSLC or class 10th scorecards on the Indian Express Portal here.
According to an official notification issued from the board’s Tura headquarters, the results will be released exclusively online and no physical display of scorecards will be arranged at MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong.
T R Laloo, Director of Accreditation and Controller of Examinations, confirmed that students will be able to access their MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 only through the board’s official online platforms.
MBOSE Class 10th SSLC Result 2026: Official website to check scorecards
Candidates can download their scorecards from the following websites:
MBOSE Class 10th SSLC Result 2026: Step-by-step guide to check scorecards online
Students can check and download their class 10th HSLC Meghalaya board results by following the below mentioned steps-
Step 1: Visit the official website – mbose.in or megresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on the “SSLC Result 2026” link on the homepage Step 3: Enter your roll number (mentioned on your admit card) Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen Step 7: Download the result or take a screenshot for future reference
Following the declaration of results, students who pass the examination can proceed with preparations for Class 11 admissions. They will need to choose their preferred stream – Science, Commerce, or Arts – based on their interests and performance. Schools across Meghalaya are expected to begin the admission process soon, so students are advised to keep their scorecards ready for verification and registration.
Live Updates
Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: Check Meghalaya Class 10th Result Roll Number Wise Toppers List @mbose.in, mboseresults.in
06:05 (IST)
7 Apr 2026
MBOSE SSLC Result 2026, mbose.in LIVE: No physical scorecards at board offices
The board has confirmed that no scorecards will be displayed at its offices in Tura or Shillong. This move ensures a streamlined and digital-first approach, allowing students to check their results safely from home without visiting any physical location.
05:53 (IST)
7 Apr 2026
MBOSE SSLC Result 2026, mbose.in LIVE: Keep login details ready
To access the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026, students will need their registration number and date of birth. Without these credentials, they will not be able to view their marks. Authorities have urged students to double-check their details in advance.
05:16 (IST)
7 Apr 2026
MBOSE SSLC Result 2026, mbose.in LIVE: Results to be released online only
MBOSE has clearly stated that the SSLC Result 2026 will be released exclusively in online mode. There will be no offline or physical display of results at board offices. Students must rely on official websites to access their marks and download their scorecards conveniently.
05:08 (IST)
7 Apr 2026
MBOSE SSLC Result 2026, mbose.in LIVE: Hello and welcome to our live blog
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the SSLC Class 10 examination results today, April 7, 2026, at 11 am. Students across the state are eagerly waiting for their results, which will mark an important academic milestone and determine their next steps in higher secondary education.