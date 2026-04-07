MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10th examination 2026 results on April 7, 2026, (today) at 11 am on board’s official website – mbose.in.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their MBOSE SSLC or class 10th scorecards on the Indian Express Portal here.

According to an official notification issued from the board’s Tura headquarters, the results will be released exclusively online and no physical display of scorecards will be arranged at MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong.

T R Laloo, Director of Accreditation and Controller of Examinations, confirmed that students will be able to access their MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 only through the board’s official online platforms.

MBOSE Class 10th SSLC Result 2026: Official website to check scorecards

Candidates can download their scorecards from the following websites:

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE Class 10th SSLC Result 2026: Step-by-step guide to check scorecards online

Students can check and download their class 10th HSLC Meghalaya board results by following the below mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website – mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “SSLC Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number (mentioned on your admit card)

Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the result or take a screenshot for future reference

Following the declaration of results, students who pass the examination can proceed with preparations for Class 11 admissions. They will need to choose their preferred stream – Science, Commerce, or Arts – based on their interests and performance. Schools across Meghalaya are expected to begin the admission process soon, so students are advised to keep their scorecards ready for verification and registration.

Live Updates

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: Check Meghalaya Class 10th Result Roll Number Wise Toppers List @mbose.in, mboseresults.in