The Mizoram Board of School Education is set to announce the Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scorecards online through the official website mbse.edu.in. The result can be accessed using roll number and registration number, and the marksheet will also be available for download. Along with the result declaration, key updates such as passing criteria, download steps, result statistics, and other important instructions have been shared for students’ convenience.

Students should keep their admit cards ready and always check the result only on official websites. They should avoid clicking on any unofficial or fake links to prevent confusion or wrong information. If the website is slow or not opening due to heavy traffic, they can try again after some time. Apart from checking online, students will also be able to collect their marksheets later from the designated board offices.

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2026: How to download scorecard online

Here are the simple steps to download the Mizoram Board of School Education Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026 online:

-Visit the official website: mbse.edu.in

-On the homepage, click on the link “HSLC Result 2026”

-Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number carefully

-Click on the Submit button

-Your result/marksheet will appear on the screen

-Download it and take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the marksheet before saving or printing it.

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2026: Official websites to check scorecard

Students can check the Mizoram Board of School Education Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026 on the following official websites:

–mbse.edu.in

–mbseonline.com

These are the only official portals where the result and marksheet will be available once declared.

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2026: What is passing criteria

For the Mizoram Board of School Education Class 10 (HSLC) exam, students must meet the following passing criteria:

Students need to perform satisfactorily in each subject, including both theory and practical (where applicable), as well as in overall aggregate. Only those who meet the required minimum performance in all subjects and in total marks are considered as passed in the examination.