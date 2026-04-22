The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will announce the Class 10 board exam result April 23. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com once they are released.

To check the result, students will need to enter their roll number and registration number on the result portal. Apart from the online release, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results will also be available later at the MBSE office in Chaltlang, Aizawl, and at the board’s regional office in Lunglei.

Notably, the school education minister had earlier announced that the MBSE will no longer announce a list of top-10 high scoring students to prevent undue competition among its students from the current year.

The MBSE HSLC 2026 exams were held from February 19 to March 16, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode at different centres across the state. To pass the exam, students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, including theory and practical, along with a minimum of 33 per cent overall.

Last year, the MBSE HSLC 2025 results were declared on April 29. The overall pass percentage was 76.68 per cent, with 77.86 per cent of boys and 75.63 per cent of girls passing the exams. PC Lalthakimi from Aizawl secured the top position with 479 marks out of 500, followed by Isak MS Dawngkima and Malsawmkima Chawngthu with 475 marks each. Ricky Lalnufela came third with 474 marks.

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2026: How to check scorecard online

-Visit the official website: mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com

-Click on the link that says “HSLC Result 2026”

-Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number

-Click on the Submit button

-Your result/marksheet will appear on the screen

-Download it and take a printout for future use

Students are advised to keep their admit card ready before checking the result to avoid errors.

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Result 2026: What is passing criteria

For the Mizoram Board of School Education HSLC (Class 10) examination, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, including both theory and practical parts wherever applicable, as well as a minimum of 33 per cent marks in aggregate overall. Only those who meet both these conditions are considered to have passed the examination.