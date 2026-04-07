MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Scorecard Download: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10th results for 2026 on April 7 at 11 am (today). Once released, students will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website, mbose.in.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their MBOSE class 10th result on the Indian Express Portal here.

The Class 10 board examinations were conducted between January 30 and February 11, 2026.

MBOSE class 10 result: Official websites to check scorecards

Students can visit any of the below mentioned official websites to check their results-mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

Steps to check MBOSE class 10th scorecards via official websites

To download the result online, follow these steps:

Visit the official website, mbose.in

Click on the “Result” or “Class 10 Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your roll number as mentioned on the admit card

Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

How to check MBOSE SSLC result via DigiLocker

Students can also check and download their MBOSE class 10th scorecards on DigiLocker app. Follow these steps to check results-

Visit digilocker.gov.in

Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar ID

Search for “MBOSE SSLC Result 2026” under the board section

View and download your official scorecard

You can also share the DigiLocker copy digitally with institutions

MBOSE class 10 Result: Details mentioned on the scorecards

The MBOSE SSLC marksheet 2026 includes various information apart from grades and marks. Students can check the following details mentioned in the scorecard below –

-Student’s name

-Enrollment number

-Roll number

-Board name

-Name of the school

-School code

-Subject code and name

-Marks obtained in theory and practical

-Total marks obtained

-Percentage of marks obtained

Students will have to collect the original mark sheet from the school authorities later, as the online scorecard is a provisional mark sheet. The mark sheet will contain the personal details of students along with their marks scored in different subjects and a cumulative score.

MBSOE class 10 result: What is the passing criteria?

Students need at least 33% marks in each subject and overall to pass the Meghalaya SSLC exam. The board follows a grading system where marks are changed into grades to show how well a student has performed.

ALSO READ Assam Board Class 10th Result 2026: List of official websites to check scorecards

Grades are given based on different mark ranges, so it becomes easier to understand the result instead of looking only at exact marks. Students are advised to rely only on official websites or DigiLocker to check their results and avoid misinformation. Make sure to download and keep a copy of the scorecard for future academic use.

