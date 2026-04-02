MBOSE Meghalaya Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced that the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2026 will be declared on April 7 at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams will be able to access their results online through official websites.

The board clarified that there will be no physical display of results at its offices in Tura or Shillong. Instead, the complete result booklet will be made available for download on the official website.

Where and how to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2026

Students can check their results by visiting official websites such as mbose.in, mboseresults.in, and megresults.nic.in. To access the scorecard, candidates need to click on the “SSLC Result 2026” link and enter their roll number along with the captcha code. The result will then appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The board has advised students to rely only on official portals to avoid confusion or misinformation during the result declaration process.

Passing criteria and previous year performance

To qualify in the MBOSE SSLC examination, students must secure at least 33% marks both overall and in each subject. Those who fail to meet the minimum criteria will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams scheduled for May 2026.

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Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 55.80 per cent, with Anuj Chetry emerging as the top scorer with 575 marks, setting a high benchmark for this year’s candidates.