MBBS 2023: NMC reduces passing marks to 40 percent

Medical students get a chance of relief after the announcement by the National Medical Commission (NMC) of reducing the passing marks for MBBS students with two subjects. The NMC revised on Tuesday to reduce the passing marks from 50 percent to 40 percent. The changes were made under Competency Based Medical Education Regulation (CBME)- 2023 that is responsible for the MBBS curriculum, admission process and others.

As per the latest guidelines, students pursuing undergraduate level of medicine and surgery (MBBS) must secure 50 percent cumulatively and (60:40) or (40:60) for theory and practical exams which are conducted by the university to pass the subject. The official statement says, “In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure a minimum 40 per cent of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in said subject.” The amendment is made to draw more focus on practical knowledge of the course.