scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

MBBS 2023: NMC reduces passing marks to 40 percent

students pursuing undergraduate level of medicine and surgery (MBBS) must secure 50 percent cumulatively and (60:40) or (40:60) for theory and practical exams in university exams.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
MBBS, mbbs exam, mbbs passing marks, mbbs 2023, mbbs course india
NMC reduced passing marks for MBBS exam.

Medical students get a chance of relief after the announcement by the National Medical Commission (NMC) of reducing the passing marks for MBBS students with two subjects. The NMC revised on Tuesday to reduce the passing marks from 50 percent to 40 percent. The changes were made under Competency Based Medical Education Regulation (CBME)- 2023 that is responsible for the MBBS curriculum, admission process and others.

As per the latest guidelines, students pursuing undergraduate level of medicine and surgery (MBBS) must secure 50 percent cumulatively and (60:40) or (40:60) for theory and practical exams which are conducted by the university to pass the subject. The official statement says, “In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure a minimum 40 per cent of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in said subject.” The amendment is made to draw more focus on practical knowledge of the course. 

Also Read
More Stories on
medical colleges

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 13:33 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS