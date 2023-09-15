scorecardresearch
Manipal’s AUA College of Medicine starts its pre-med programme

The Pre-Med to MD programme is a 6.5-year program tailored for both high school graduates and non-traditional students aspiring to pursue an international medical career.

Written by FE Education
Admissions to Manipal’s AUA MD Programme is now open for January and September 2024 intakes.
Manipal’s American University of Antigua (AUA) has commenced its two-year pre-medical programme at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Manipal campus this week. The Pre-Med to MD programme is a 6.5-year course tailored for both high school graduates and non-traditional students aspiring to pursue an international medical career.

The programme’s initial phase spans two years, during which students can choose to study either at MAHE Manipal or in Antigua. Following this foundation, students transition to Manipal’s AUA to complete the subsequent 4.5 years, which encompasses 2.5 years of pre-clinical sciences at the state-of-the-art Antigua campus, followed by two years of clinical rotations conducted in various locations including the USA, UK and Canada.

The new cohort of medical students were welcomed by Giridhar Kini, registrar, MAHE during an orientation programme. He highlighted the importance of holistic community learning and how the facilities and infrastructure at MAHE aims to create a quality medical education ecosystem for aspiring doctors.

Furthermore, admissions to Manipal’s AUA MD Programme is now open for January and September 2024 intakes. For details on eligibility visit the official website – http://www.auamed.org.

15-09-2023

