scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Manipal Academy of Higher Education joins hands with China Medical University for academic collaboration

The objective of the MoU is to establish a robust framework for collaborative research programmes between the two esteemed institutions.

Written by FE Education
The collaborative efforts will further enhance cross-cultural understanding and contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge.
The collaborative efforts will further enhance cross-cultural understanding and contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and China Medical University, Taiwan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their academic and research ties.

The MoU was signed by Lieutenant General M.D. Venkatesh, vice-chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Guan-Yu Zhuo, associate professor, China Medical University, Taiwan.

The objective of the MoU is to establish a robust framework for collaborative research programmes between the two esteemed institutions. The collaboration will help to create significant advancements in the area of biophysics and life sciences, an official release said.

Also Read
Also Read

This partnership opens doors to a wealth of opportunities for faculty, researchers, and students from both institutions to engage in meaningful knowledge exchange and research-driven projects. The collaborative efforts will further enhance cross-cultural understanding and contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 14:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS