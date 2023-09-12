scorecardresearch
Maker Bhavan Foundation unveils 11th Tinkerers’ Lab at IIT Indore

The facility is funded by the Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF) and the Desai Sethi Foundation.

Written by FE Education
This addition to the IIT Indore campus was made with the support of two principal donors, Hemant Kanakia, chairman and founder of Maker Bhavan Foundation, and Bharat Desai, chairman and co-founder, Syntel, Inc.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has inaugurated Professor Deepak Phatak Tinkerers’ Lab, a student-managed facility open 24×7 available for all. The facility is funded by the Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF) and the Desai Sethi Foundation and is named after Padma Shri recipient Deepak B. Phatak, an educator and maker par excellence known for his path-breaking work on a variety of digital technology domains. 

“The product prototypes students build here will not be bound by any syllabus, but only by the imaginative ideas and creative talent brought to life. The students are encouraged to work and build things with their own hands and seek advice and mentorship from elders as required. The passion that gets poured into the work done here would make the students far better practical problem-solvers in life. Their accomplishments here may constitute tiny steps taken towards becoming successful entrepreneurs,” Phatak, who was invited as chief guest on the occasion, said.

The goal was to encourage real-world problem-solving and ignite the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

“The inauguration of Tinkerers’ Lab is a momentous occasion for IIT Indore, marking our commitment towards nurturing the next generation of engineers who are adept at practical problem-solving, besides being well-versed in theory. It reflects IIT Indore’s commitment to providing a holistic ambience to its students and preparing them to make a real impact in the world,” Suhas Joshi, director, IIT Indore, said.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 11:30 IST

