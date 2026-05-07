MSBSHSE SSC Result Date and Time: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the SSC Class 10 results on May 8 at 1:00 pm. Students who appeared for the board exams can check their results on the official websites — mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org — once the link is activated.

According to an official statement, a press conference will be held at 11 am, while the result link will go live at 1 pm. This year, a total of 16,15,489 students registered for the examination. Among them, 8,65,740 are male candidates, 7,49,736 are female students, and 13 are transgender candidates. The exams were conducted across 5,111 centres in the state.

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Students will be able to access their subject-wise moderated marks online. They can also download and print their provisional marksheets for future reference. In addition, the board has provided the option to store digital marksheets securely using the DigiLocker app.

More than 16 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams this year, which began on February 20. The examinations were conducted across nine divisions — Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Kolhapur and Konkan.

Strict CCTV Surveillance, Anti-Copy Measures Introduced

In a first, the SSC exams were conducted under complete CCTV surveillance as part of the ‘copy-free-exam’ campaign. Cameras were installed in almost all classrooms to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice.

The board also implemented strict anti-copying measures. Sensitive centres were identified at the divisional level, and both sitting and flying squads were deployed for vigilance. Schools acting as exam centres were warned that any instance of malpractice could lead to cancellation of their approval as exam centres from the next academic year.

The board said these steps were aimed at ensuring fairness and maintaining the integrity of the examination process across Maharashtra.