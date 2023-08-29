Maharashtra SSC Board 2024 Datesheet RELEASED! Check complete schedule here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the datesheet for the secondary school certificate examination for class 10. The examination will be conducted online from March 1, 2024, to March 24, 2024.

Students appearing for Maharashtra Secondary Examination Board 2024 can check out the whole list of dates on the official website, mahahsscboard.in, issued by MSBSHSE. The exam will take place in two different time shifts: morning and afternoon. The morning timing would be from 11 am to 2 pm and on the other hand, the afternoon shift would start from 3 pm to 6pm online.

Here is the direct link to view and download the timetable for the MSBSHSE secondary board examination: https://mahahsc.in/notification/ssc24m_tent.pdf.

Check out the dates below without any hassle.

Morning shift (11 am to 2 pm)

March 1, 2024 – First language

March 2, 2024 – Second/third language

March 7, 2024 – English

March 9, 2024 – Hindi

March 11, 2024 – Mathematics part- 1 Arithmetic

March 13, 2024 – Mathematics part- 2 Geometry

March 15, 2024 – Science and Technology Part- 1 Physiology, Hygiene, and Home Science

March 18, 2024 – Science and Technology Part- 2

March 20, 2024 – Social Science Paper -1

March 22, 2024 – Social Science Paper -2

Afternoon shift (3 pm to 6 pm)

March 1, 2024 – Third or second language

March 5, 2024 – Second or third language (Composite course)