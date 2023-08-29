scorecardresearch
Maharashtra SSC Board 2024 Datesheet RELEASED! Check complete schedule here

MSBSHSE has released the datesheet for the secondary school certificate examination for class 10 from March 1, 2024, to March 24, 2024

Written by Breaking News Desk
Maharashtra secondary board, Maharashtra secondary board timetable, Maharashtra secondary board datesheet 2024, Maharashtra, Maharashtra examination 2024
Maharashtra board 10th datesheet 2024. (Representational Image/IE)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the datesheet for the secondary school certificate examination for class 10. The examination will be conducted online from March 1, 2024, to March 24, 2024.

Students appearing for Maharashtra Secondary Examination Board 2024 can check out the whole list of dates on the official website, mahahsscboard.in, issued by MSBSHSE. The exam will take place in two different time shifts: morning and afternoon. The morning timing would be from 11 am to 2 pm and on the other hand, the afternoon shift would start from 3 pm to 6pm online.

Here is the direct link to view and download the timetable for the MSBSHSE secondary board examination: https://mahahsc.in/notification/ssc24m_tent.pdf.

Also Read

Check out the dates below without any hassle.

Morning shift (11 am to 2 pm)

March 1, 2024 – First language
March 2, 2024 – Second/third language
March 7, 2024 – English
March 9, 2024 – Hindi
March 11, 2024 – Mathematics part- 1 Arithmetic
March 13, 2024 – Mathematics part- 2 Geometry
March 15, 2024 – Science and Technology Part- 1 Physiology, Hygiene, and Home Science
March 18, 2024 – Science and Technology Part- 2
March 20, 2024 – Social Science Paper -1
March 22, 2024 – Social Science Paper -2

Afternoon shift (3 pm to 6 pm)

March 1, 2024 – Third or second language
March 5, 2024 – Second or third language (Composite course)

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 12:42 IST

