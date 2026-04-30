MSBSHSE 12th Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the Maharashtra Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026 soon on its official websites – mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. In addition to the official portals, students will also be able to access their MSBSHSE HSC results via DigiLocker.

DigiLocker has confirmed through its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) that the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2026 will be available on its platform. Students will be able to download their digital marksheets from results.digilocker.gov.in once the results are declared.

The Maharashtra HSC Board exams for 2026 were conducted between February 10 and March 11.

How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

To check and download the Maha HSC Result 2026, students should visit the official websites and follow the instructions mentioned below.

-Visit any of the official websites – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in

-Click on the “HSC Result 2026” link on the homepage

-Enter your roll number or seat number

-Click on the “Submit” button

-Your result will appear on the screen

-Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Students can also download their Maharashtra HSC digital marksheet through DigiLocker by visiting the official website or opening the app.

How to download Maha HSC result 2026 via DigiLocker

-Go to results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

-Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar (or sign up if new)

-Navigate to the “Education” or “Documents” section

-Search for “Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026”

-Click on the Class 12 (HSC) result link

-Enter your roll number/seat number and required details

-Click on “Submit”

-Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen

-Download or save it for future use

Those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks will be eligible to appear for the Maharashtra HSC compartment exams 2026. The board will announce the schedule for these exams after the declaration of results.

Last year, the Maharashtra Board declared the HSC result on May 5, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 91.88 per cent. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.58 per cent, outperforming boys, who achieved 89.51 per cent. In 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.37 per cent, with results announced on May 21.