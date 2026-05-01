Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: MSBSHSE to declare Class 12th Result on May 2 at mahresult.nic.in – Direct link, Scorecard update here
MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12th Result Direct Link @mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, results.digilocker.gov.in: As soon as the results are out, students will be able to check their scores on the official website-mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result 2026 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026 on May 2 at 1 PM, the board said in an official announcement. After the declaration students can check their results on official websites mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.
Lakhs of students who appeared for the exams in February and March this year are waiting for the HSC results. Keeping in mind the trends of previous years, the board releases results simultaneously on various platforms to avoid any overload on the server and to ensure that the candidates are able to check their marksheets without much delay.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: When and Where to Check?
The Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 will be declared soon and students can check it on the above-mentioned official portals. To access the marksheet, candidates will have to log in with their roll number and mother’s first name, which are important credentials.
The official websites may slow down immediately after the announcement as a large number of students appear for the exam every year. NDTV reports students should be patient and try refreshing the page or using alternate platforms like DigiLocker if they face delays.
Step 2: Click on theMaharashtra HSC Result 2026 link
Step 3: Enter your roll number and your mother’s first name
Step 4: Enter the details to check your result
Step 5: You marksheet will be displayed on screen
Step 6: Download and save for future reference
Students can also access their digital mark-sheets through DigiLocker using their registered credentials.
What are the details mentioned on the mark sheet?
In the provisional mark sheet, there will be subject-wise marks and separate scores for theory and practical exams. It will also have total marks scored and status of qualifying (pass/fail). Students should check with their respective schools regarding errors and to confirm all details.
Live Updates
12:05 (IST) 1 May 2026
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 Live: Official date and time of Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026
The official date and time for Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 has been announced. Students are advised to be ready with their login credentials as results are set to be announced on May 2, 2026 at 1:00 PM.
11:50 (IST) 1 May 2026
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 Live: Will there be a press conference?
Yes, the Maharashtra Board will announce the HSC 12th Result through press conference on May 2, 2026 at 1: 00 PM. Overall pass percentage and top scores will also be shared.
11:38 (IST) 1 May 2026
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 Live: DigiLocker share posts on Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026
DigiLocker on its official handle on X posted that Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 are coming soon!
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 Live: State Board chairman Trigun Kulkarni statement on Maharashtra HSC 12th Result
Maharashtra Board chairman Trigun Kulkarni stated, "Students will be able to check their results online from 1 pm on Saturday."
10:56 (IST) 1 May 2026
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 Live: Welcome to our LIVE blog!
Welcome to our Live Blog!. Here we will bring you all the real time updates on Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026. Students are advised to keep a tab on this space as well on the official websites for all the latest update.