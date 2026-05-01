Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result 2026 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026 on May 2 at 1 PM, the board said in an official announcement. After the declaration students can check their results on official websites mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Alternatively, students can also check their Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result 2026 on IE Education Portal here.

Lakhs of students who appeared for the exams in February and March this year are waiting for the HSC results. Keeping in mind the trends of previous years, the board releases results simultaneously on various platforms to avoid any overload on the server and to ensure that the candidates are able to check their marksheets without much delay.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: When and Where to Check?

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 will be declared soon and students can check it on the above-mentioned official portals. To access the marksheet, candidates will have to log in with their roll number and mother’s first name, which are important credentials.

The official websites may slow down immediately after the announcement as a large number of students appear for the exam every year. NDTV reports students should be patient and try refreshing the page or using alternate platforms like DigiLocker if they face delays.

Steps to download Maharashtra 12th Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on theMaharashtra HSC Result 2026 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and your mother’s first name

Step 4: Enter the details to check your result

Step 5: You marksheet will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download and save for future reference

Students can also access their digital mark-sheets through DigiLocker using their registered credentials.

What are the details mentioned on the mark sheet?

In the provisional mark sheet, there will be subject-wise marks and separate scores for theory and practical exams. It will also have total marks scored and status of qualifying (pass/fail). Students should check with their respective schools regarding errors and to confirm all details.

Live Updates