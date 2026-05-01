Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result 2026 Highlights: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Class 12th (HSC) Result 2026 today, May 2.
As the results are out, students will be now be able to view and download them from the official websites-maharesult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.
Alternatively, students can also check their Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result 2026 on IE Education Portal here.
Lakhs of students who appeared for the exams in February and March this year are waiting for the HSC results. Keeping in mind the trends of previous years, the board releases results simultaneously on various platforms to avoid any overload on the server and to ensure that the candidates are able to check their marksheets without much delay.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: When and Where to Check?
The Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 will be declared soon and students can check it on the above-mentioned official portals. To access the marksheet, candidates will have to log in with their roll number and mother’s first name, which are important credentials.
The official websites may slow down immediately after the announcement as a large number of students appear for the exam every year. Students should be patient and try refreshing the page or using alternate platforms like DigiLocker if they face delays.
Steps to download Maharashtra 12th Result 2026
Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on theMaharashtra HSC Result 2026 link
Step 3: Enter your roll number and your mother’s first name
Step 4: Enter the details to check your result
Step 5: You marksheet will be displayed on screen
Step 6: Download and save for future reference
Students can also access their digital mark-sheets through DigiLocker using their registered credentials.
What are the details mentioned on the mark sheet?
In the provisional mark sheet, there will be subject-wise marks and separate scores for theory and practical exams. It will also have total marks scored and status of qualifying (pass/fail). Students should check with their respective schools regarding errors and to confirm all details.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: What is the validity of online marksheet?
The online marksheet is provisional in nature and can be utilised in the initial admission process. However, students will need to collect their original marksheet from their schools later.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: How many students have passed the Maharashtra class 12 board exam this year?
As per the latest update, a total of 12,86,843 students have passed the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 online.
The overall pass percentage of the Vocational stream has been recorded at 82.64%.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: How to check Maharashtra class 12 result via SMS?
For any reason, if a student is unable to check their results on the official website, they can check them via SMS.
1. A candidate will need to type MHHSC, then add a space, and then add the seat number.
2. Send it to 57766.
3. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 will be sent on the mobile phone.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: When will re-examination take place?
According to reports, students who have not been able to pass the Maharashtra HSC Result or are interested in improving their scores can take up re-examinations, which are slated to be held in the last week of June 2026. The board will share detailed info later.
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: How many students have appeared for the examination?
A total of 1,433,058 students took up the examinations, and around 1,444,713 students have registered themselves for the Maharashtra 12th board exams, 2026.
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: Which is the lowest performing Division?
As per the latest updates, the lowest-performing Division has been scored by Latur with 84.14%.
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: Which Division topped in class 12th results?
As per the latest updates, the Konkan division has bagged the highest pass percentage of 94.14 percent.
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: Where to check Maharashtra HSC result ?
As the result link is active now for the Maharashtra 12th Result 2026, students will be able to check their scores on the following official websites:
1. mahahsscboard.in
2. results.digilocker.gov.in
3. hscresult.mkcl.org
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: Key Login credentials that are required
To check the Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 online, students will need the following credentials:
Roll Number.
Mother's first name.
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: Result link is active now!
The Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 result link is active now! Students will be able to check their scores at maharesult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.
Keep a regular tab on this space for all the real-time updates.
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: Result link to be active in 5 mins!
Students are advised to be ready with their login credentials, as the result link is going to be active in the next 5 mins!
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: How to check Maharashtra Class 12 board results online?
Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on theMaharashtra HSC Result 2026 link
Step 3: Enter your roll number and your mother’s first name
Step 4: Enter the details to check your result
Step 5: You marksheet will be displayed on screen
Step 6: Download and save for future reference
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: What is stream wise pass percentage?
Once again, the Science stream has recorded a pass percentage of 96.44%, followed by Commerce with a pass percentage of 87.03%, and the Arts stream scored a pass rate of 78.02%.
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: Is result link activated?
As per the latest update, the result link will be activated in the next 20 minutes! Students are advised to stay tuned to this space for all the latest coverage.
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: What is the overall pass percentage of class 12th board?
The Maharashtra Board class 12 board overall passing percentage is 89.79%.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: Results are out!
The Maharashtra state board has declared Class 12th results online! Students are advised to visit the official website for all the latest updates.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 on UMANG App?
Step 1: Download UMANG App or visit the web portal
Step 2: Sign in or register with your cell number.
Step 3: Now search Maharashtra board services in the application.
Step 4: Click on HSC Result 2026 option.
Step 5: Enter your seat number and required credentials.
Step 6: Enter your details to see your result.
Step 7: Download / Take print of the marksheet.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: Result to be out shortly!
The Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 will be out on May 2, 2026, at 12 PM. Students are advised to be ready with their login credentials. The result will be activated as soon as the official declaration is made. Students are advised to keep a regular watch on this space for all the latest updates.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 online?
1. Go to mahahsscboard.in
2. Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2026.
3. Enter Roll no. or Seat no.
4. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 shows on screen.
5. Save the result and download it
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker on your device.
Step 2: Verify your account using your registered mobile number.
Step 3: Link your Aadhaar number to complete the process.
Step 4: Look for the Maharashtra HSC result under the education section.
Step 5: Enter the required login details.
Step 6: Click on “Get Document” to access and download your result.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: How many students have appeared for the examination this year?
As per reports, around 18 lakh students are awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Result 2026. As soon as the result link is activated, students will be able to check their scores online or download them.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: Press conference is all set to begin shortly!
The press conference for the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 is all set to start at 11:00 PM. The state education minister is likely to share details of the results. Students are advised to stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: What are the official websites on which result link will get activated?
The Maharashtra HSC Result link 2026 will get activated on the following official links:
1. mahahsscboard.in
2. hscresult.mkel.org
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: What are the alternative ways for checking Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 online?
The alternative way for checking Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 online are:
digilocker.gov.in
education.indianexpress.com
Students are also advised to keep a tab on this space for all the real-time updates.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: What are the key login credentials required for Maharashtra HSC Result 2026?
The key login credentials needed for checking Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 online are
Roll Number
Mother's name
As per the official update by the Maharashtra Board, the exact time for the Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 is today, May 2, 2026, at 12 PM.
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: What was overall passing percentage in 2025?
The overall passing percentage in 2025 was 91.88 percent. Girls registered an impressive 94.54 whereas boys scored 89.51%.
Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 Live: At what time Maharashtra HSC Result is releasing?
The Maharashtra State Board is all set to declare the Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 online today at 1 PM. Students are advised to be ready with their login credentials to avoid a last-minute rush.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: Where to collect original certificates from?
Once the results are out, students can collect their original marksheet later from their respective schools. Original documents are essential, as they will be needed during the admission process.