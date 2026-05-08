Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2026 Live: The wait is finally over for lakhs of students as the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 will be announced today at 1 pm by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Students will be able to check their results on the board’s official websites – mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

Candidates can check their scores using their roll numbers. Apart from the official websites, the SSC Result Maharashtra Board 2026 will also be accessible through DigiLocker, SMS, and mobile apps.

The Maharashtra SSC Examination 2026 was conducted between February 20 and March 18. More than 16.15 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. According to board data, a total of 16,15,489 candidates registered for the exam, including 8,65,740 male students, 7,49,736 female students, and 13 transgender candidates.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to access their Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 online:

Visit the official websites — mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in

Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link

Enter the required login credentials

The Maharashtra SSC result will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the Maharashtra SSC examination. Each subject carries 100 marks, with 80 marks allotted for the theory exam and 20 marks reserved for internal assessment.

The Maharashtra Education Minister, along with senior officials of the board , will formally announce the results today. A board meeting regarding the declaration of results is scheduled for 1 pm. The result link will go live shortly after the announcement.

Stay tuned with this live blog to get all the latest updates

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