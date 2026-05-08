Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026 mahresult.nic.in Live: MSBSHSE to announce class 10 scorecards today – Check time here
MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result Direct Link @mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, results.digilocker.gov.in: The Maharashtra SSC Examination 2026 was conducted between February 20 and March 18. More than 16.15 lakh students appeared for the examination this year.
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2026 Live: The wait is finally over for lakhs of students as the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 will be announced today at 1 pm by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Students will be able to check their results on the board’s official websites – mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.
Candidates can check their scores using their roll numbers. Apart from the official websites, the SSC Result Maharashtra Board 2026 will also be accessible through DigiLocker, SMS, and mobile apps.
The Maharashtra SSC Examination 2026 was conducted between February 20 and March 18. More than 16.15 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. According to board data, a total of 16,15,489 candidates registered for the exam, including 8,65,740 male students, 7,49,736 female students, and 13 transgender candidates.
How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Online
Students can follow these steps to access their Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 online:
The Maharashtra SSC result will appear on the screen
Download and save the scorecard for future reference
Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the Maharashtra SSC examination. Each subject carries 100 marks, with 80 marks allotted for the theory exam and 20 marks reserved for internal assessment.
The Maharashtra Education Minister, along with senior officials of the board , will formally announce the results today. A board meeting regarding the declaration of results is scheduled for 1 pm. The result link will go live shortly after the announcement.
Stay tuned with this live blog to get all the latest updates
Live Updates
07:01 (IST)
8 May 2026
Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Past years’ trends show consistent performance
The Maharashtra board has typically announced SSC results in May or early June over the past few years. In 2025, the results were declared on May 13, with an overall pass percentage of 93.04%. Out of over 16 lakh registered candidates, nearly 15 lakh students cleared the exam.
In 2024, the results were announced on May 27 and recorded a higher pass percentage of 95.81%. The 2023 results, declared on June 2, saw a pass percentage of 93.83%. These trends indicate steady performance levels, with lakhs of students clearing the exam each year.
06:48 (IST)
8 May 2026
Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Board's background
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, commonly known as MSBSHSE, was established in 1966. Headquartered in Pune, the board manages secondary and higher secondary education throughout Maharashtra. It conducts examinations, prescribes syllabi, and awards certificates to students. Divisional offices across the state help coordinate examinations and maintain uniform academic standards in urban and rural educational institutions.
06:41 (IST)
8 May 2026
Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 LIVE: Hello and welcome to our blog!
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the SSC Class 10 results on May 8, 2026, at 1 PM (Today). Lakhs of students across Maharashtra are eagerly waiting for their scorecards.
The declaration marks one of the biggest academic events in the state. Students can access their provisional marksheets online through official portals immediately after the results are published officially. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates.