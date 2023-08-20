Learner’s Park: Salman Sherwani of Trading Game Strong on changing face of education in India

Salman Sherwani, CEO, co-founder, Trading Game Strong, a financial education firm, share his views on opportunities and challeneges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

In recent times, the educational landscape has been undergoing a shift towards a curriculum that places greater emphasis on imparting practical skills. This shift has been particularly pronounced in the wake of the introduction of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Modern education is moving more towards teaching practical skills, especially after the introduction of the Pradhan Mantri Skill Development Scheme. It’s important to express gratitude to our Prime Minister for launching this initiative. Many young people now want to learn skills that they can use throughout their lives.

Additionally, there’s a noticeable change where hands-on experience is becoming just as important as book knowledge in education. Instead of just knowing facts, students are eager to actually put their knowledge to practical use.

In essence, the current educational milieu is characterised by a dual emphasis on skill acquisition and practical application. This paradigm shift reflects a broader recognition of the need to align education more closely with the demands and challenges of the real world, ultimately equipping learners with the tools and competencies they require to navigate an increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

The previous explanation discussed how the education system is helping older students in high school and college by teaching them important skills for life. However, if we look at younger kids, like those in grades one to eight, they’re all taught the same things. It would be better if we could change this and focus on what each student is curious about and good at, starting when they’re very young. We could also add more interesting things to learn about in school, so kids can try different subjects and find out what they enjoy the most. This way, they’ll be more likely to do well in something they really like.

It’s also a good idea to have more sports and games for kids to play. This would help them stay active and healthy. They can even prepare for higher level sport’s competitions like olympics.

Also, it’s important to teach kids a lot about Indian culture. This means our traditions, stories, and the way we do things. Our values and way of life are really important, so it’s a good idea to make sure kids know about them.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

The digital evolution has undeniably benefited the younger generation, particularly in the world of education. This impact became particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns. While the world came to a standstill, digital education persevered, ensuring that learning continued relentlessly. In fact, digital learning platforms experienced significant growth in user numbers during this time.

For those genuinely interested in learning, physical presence is no longer a hindrance to acquiring knowledge or skills. The contemporary landscape has witnessed numerous teenagers and individuals in their early 20s amassing substantial wealth due to their ability to engage in research, analysis, and networking via digital platforms—an opportunity previously unavailable.

Consequently, education is now readily accessible online, offering affordability as a key advantage. Additionally, individuals can swiftly monetize the knowledge and skills they acquire through digital educational platforms, creating paths for immediate financial gain.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

In my opinion, there are very few disadvantages and many advantages to transitioning to digital methods. Speaking of the drawbacks, most of them can be addressed by implementing appropriate measures. For instance, excessive screen time could result in eye strain; however, one can mitigate this by utilizing medically-rated screen guards and limiting screen usage.

Although there might be a lack of physical human interaction in digital learning, parents can still play a role. After completing digital studies, parents should motivate their children to participate in physical activities and outdoor games to balance things out.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

When choosing a career, it’s important to consider what truly excites you. Think about the activities or subjects that engage you the most, as these can lead to fulfilling career paths. Reflect on your strengths and talents—these can indicate where you might excel and find satisfaction.

Research different industries and roles to understand their job requirements, responsibilities, and growth potential. Internships or part-time jobs in those fields can offer hands-on experience and help you decide if a certain career aligns with your expectations.

Networking is crucial. Connect with professionals in your desired field to gain insights and advice. Attend industry events, workshops, and seminars to build a strong network that can open doors to opportunities.

Stay flexible and adaptable, as the job market evolves rapidly. Continuously learn and develop new skills to remain competitive. Consider further education, certifications, or training programmes that can enhance your qualifications.

Mentors and career services professionals can offer valuable guidance. They can provide personalized insights, help you navigate challenges, and offer advice based on their experience.

Lastly, remember that your career journey is unique. Focus on what aligns with your passions, values, and long-term goals. Be patient and persistent, as finding the right career often takes time.