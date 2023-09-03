Learner’s Park; Education must prepare students for real world, not just exams- Rohit Gupta of PW

Rohit Gupta, chief academic officer, Physics Wallah, shared his views on opportunities and challenges of Indiana education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The best thing about today’s education system is the increasing accessibility to high-quality, specialised educational content. Ed-tech platforms and digital technology have made quality education accessible to millions of students, transcending geographical and financial barriers. This accessibility allows students to learn at their own pace, repeat lessons as needed, and receive personalised guidance, all of which are essential for mastering complex subjects. Additionally, there is a growing awareness of the importance of holistic education, focusing not only on academics but also on personal development and practical skills.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

If I could change one thing in the education system, it would be to foster more creativity and critical thinking. Traditional education often prioritises memorisation and standardised testing over nurturing creativity and problem-solving skills. Encouraging students to ask questions, explore diverse perspectives, and think independently would prepare them better for the challenges of the modern world.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Digital technology has played a pivotal role in revolutionising the education system. People, even a decade back, could not have imagined that education as a system can be entirely digitised. But this is what helped continue learning even when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Ed-tech companies have harnessed the power of digital tools to provide students with interactive simulations, virtual labs, and video lessons that make complex concepts more accessible and engaging. Digital platforms have further transformed traditional teaching methods, enabling students to visualise and understand abstract scientific principles more effectively and also track their real time progress, identify weak areas and solve doubts, all in one place from the comfort of their homes.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

While digital technology has brought many advantages to education, one notable disadvantage is the potential for excessive screen time. Prolonged screen exposure can lead to health issues, including eye strain and reduced physical activity. Therefore, it’s essential for students to balance their digital learning with offline activities to maintain their overall well-being.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Student’s focus should extend beyond academics. It’s essential for them to focus on holistic development, nurturing not just their academic skills but also their emotional well-being and soft skills. Students should explore their passions, develop critical thinking skills, and build resilience, as these qualities will not only help them succeed academically but also in life’s diverse challenges. Education should prepare students for the complexities of the real world, not just exams.