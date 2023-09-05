LeapScholar partners with University of Delaware; launches new MS in Finance hybrid programme for Indian students

Study abroad platform, LeapScholar, has announced its partnership with the University of Delaware, a research university in the United States (US). With this latest association, as part of Leap Advantage, LeapScholar aims to bring the University of Delaware’s Master of Science (MS) in Finance postgraduate programme to Indian students aspiring to earn a master’s degree from the US in a hybrid format.

The MS in Finance programme will be delivered to students online in the first semester in India and the remaining two semesters on-campus in Newark, Delaware. The hybrid format will reduce the overall cost of the programme by up to 30%, which will save approximately Rs 15.60 lakh, depending on currency conversion rates. The requirement for GRE test scores has been waived as a part of the eligibility criteria for the programme.

Students who have completed a three-year undergraduate degree or a four-year engineering degree can apply for this programme. The programme has a STEM designation, which will enable Indian students to apply for a three-year post-study work visa in the US upon graduation, similar to full-time international students.

“At LeapScholar, we are focused on democratising international education and our innovative partnership with the University of Delaware is an important landmark in that journey. The MS in Finance programme in a hybrid format will benefit Indian students and also help meet a growing demand for financial experts capable of practical, hands-on business problem-solving. We plan to add many more hybrid programs to our slate of offerings for Indian students in the coming days,” Vaibhav Singh, co-founder, LeapScholar, said.

International students who graduate from this programme will be eligible for up to 36 months of OPT (Optional Practical Training). The Spring session starts on February 6, 2024, and applications are now open for Indian students. The last date to apply is November 15, 2023.