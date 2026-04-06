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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026, kseab.karnataka.gov.in Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12th) result 2026 soon. An official confirmation of the exact date and time is awaited from the board. Students waiting for the results are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute hassle.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be available on the official websites including – pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. To check their scores, students need to visit any of these websites and log in using their registration number and date of birth. 

Students who appeared for the exams should ensure they have their login credentials handy to check their results without delay. 

Official websites to check KSEAB 2nd PUC result

The results can be accessed on the following websites:
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
pue.karnataka.gov.in
karresults.nic.in

Steps to download marks memo

The Karnataka 2nd PUC marks memo will be available online after the results are declared. Students can follow these simple steps to download it:

Step 1: Visit the official Karnataka 2nd PUC website
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Your marks memo will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and save the marks memo for future reference

Live Updates
11:40 (IST) 6 Apr 2026

KSEAB Karnataka board 2nd PUC result live: Login credentials required to check scorecards

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026, students must keep their registration number and date of birth ready. Without these details, accessing the marks memo will not be possible. Authorities have advised candidates to ensure their credentials are correct to avoid any inconvenience during result checking.

11:26 (IST) 6 Apr 2026

KSEAB Karnataka board 2nd PUC result live: Where to check results?

Students will be able to access their Karnataka 2nd PUC results online through official portals such as KSEAB website and karresults.nic.in. These platforms will host the marksheets once released. Candidates should be ready with their login credentials to avoid last-minute delays while checking their scores.

11:15 (IST) 6 Apr 2026

KSEAB Karnataka board 2nd PUC result live: Hello and welcome to our live blog

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is expected to declare the Class 12 PUC Result 2026 on April 7, as indicated by the state minister. However, students are still waiting for an official press note confirming the exact time of release. The announcement is highly anticipated across the state. Follow this live blog to get all the latest updates.