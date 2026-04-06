Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026, kseab.karnataka.gov.in Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12th) result 2026 soon. An official confirmation of the exact date and time is awaited from the board. Students waiting for the results are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute hassle.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be available on the official websites including – pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. To check their scores, students need to visit any of these websites and log in using their registration number and date of birth.

Students who appeared for the exams should ensure they have their login credentials handy to check their results without delay.

Official websites to check KSEAB 2nd PUC result

The results can be accessed on the following websites:

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

pue.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Steps to download marks memo

The Karnataka 2nd PUC marks memo will be available online after the results are declared. Students can follow these simple steps to download it:

Step 1: Visit the official Karnataka 2nd PUC website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Your marks memo will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the marks memo for future reference

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